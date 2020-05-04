Doctor Who fans create their own Doctor costumes for lockdown challenge
Fans took part in the #StayingInTheTARDIS challenge by creating their very own Time Lord look.
Doctor Who fans donned their best Doctor outfit this week for the first #StayingInTheTARDIS challenge.
The costume challenge is the first to be set by Staying In The TARDIS, a spin-off website dedicated to providing lockdown activities for Doctor Who devotees.
The series asked fans last Wednesday to create their own Time Lord style using clothes they already owned at home and to share their outfits on social media with the Staying In The TARDIS hashtag.
So here’s a whole new Custom Doctor Who outfit of mine for this game! With a couple of variations to boot, using a jacket and a vest I already owned. (I mean it’s one of my favourite outfits to wear anyway, but hey it kinda fits maybe!) Also, jacket capes. ???? #StayingInTheTARDIS pic.twitter.com/qTONlwIBud
— Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) April 29, 2020
Since then, hundreds of fans have taken to Twitter with their takes on the alien attire.
While a few participants veered in Matt Smith’s direction with a bow-tie and fez, others channelled the old school Doctors – William Hartnell and Tom Baker – in long colourful frock coats.
Staying In The TARDIS will post a different challenge each week for fans missing the show, and currently hosts a range of recipes, printable colouring sheets and quizzes for those bored in quarantine.
my doctor who outfit #StayingInTheTARDIS pic.twitter.com/VsY0lBkKtu
— milla // stream obx (@POGUESDUN) April 29, 2020
Although series 12 of the long-running sci-fi show concluded in March, viewers can expect to see a festive edition of Doctor Who this Christmas. Mandip Gill, who plays companion Yasmin Khan, confirmed last week that filming on the special was completed before the coronavirus pandemic halted production across BBC programmes.
#StayingInTheTARDIS Here's my own Doctor costume created with clothes I already had at home ????
Weekly challenge from @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/prQ2Zj1Vwg
— Stephanie Moses (@germancompanion) April 29, 2020
Multiple Doctors made an appearance on BBC One’s charity event Big Night In this month, including Tom Baker, Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant and Peter Davison, to give a special message to frontline workers.
Two Doctors meet for #StayingInTheTARDIS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UeivCwQbmQ
— Katie and Claire (@kcadventurers) April 30, 2020