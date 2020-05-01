BGT first look sees ballroom dancers perform technicolored quick change

A teaser clip for tomorrow’s Britain’s Got Talent shows the audience go wild as ballroom dancing duo Ezekiel and Carl shimmy and shake to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

Advertisement

The pair, who travelled from the Philippines to enter the competition, take to the stage dressed in a purple suit and feathered pink ballgown.

In tomorrow night’s episode (2nd May), judge Amanda Holden asks the dancing pair from why they want to perform on Britain’s Got Talent, to which they respond: “we really want to perform in front of the British royal family.”

As the duo prepare, an audience member says to his friend, “I think they’re gonna be good,” with his friend responding: “if not, it’s a lovely dress.”

As the music starts, one dancer starts flossing and throwing the large shoulder pads from his dress, before his dance partner rips off the rest of the dress to reveal a purple slip.

“Here we go,” Ant says, as the duo walk off stage. The tempo then picks up, with the frock-wearing dancer twirling back onto stage while his dress unravels once more, revealing rainbow-coloured frills.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The lightning-quick reveal has the audience screaming, as Amanda and Simon Cowell clap along to the music.

Advertisement

Tina Turner’s upbeat number also made an appearance on the show last week, when 12-year-old Faith Ifil wowed the judges with her rendition of it. As a result of her impressive performance, Simon to hit the Golden Buzzer.