Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. BGT first look sees ballroom dancers perform technicolored quick change

BGT first look sees ballroom dancers perform technicolored quick change

Watch the judges clap along as Ezekiel and Carl twirl to Tina Turner's Proud Mary.

Credit: ITV

A teaser clip for tomorrow’s Britain’s Got Talent shows the audience go wild as ballroom dancing duo Ezekiel and Carl shimmy and shake to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

Advertisement

The pair, who travelled from the Philippines to enter the competition, take to the stage dressed in a purple suit and feathered pink ballgown.

In tomorrow night’s episode (2nd May), judge Amanda Holden asks the dancing pair from why they want to perform on Britain’s Got Talent, to which they respond: “we really want to perform in front of the British royal family.”

As the duo prepare, an audience member says to his friend, “I think they’re gonna be good,” with his friend responding: “if not, it’s a lovely dress.”

As the music starts, one dancer starts flossing and throwing the large shoulder pads from his dress, before his dance partner rips off the rest of the dress to reveal a purple slip.

“Here we go,” Ant says, as the duo walk off stage. The tempo then picks up, with the frock-wearing dancer twirling back onto stage while his dress unravels once more, revealing rainbow-coloured frills.

The lightning-quick reveal has the audience screaming, as Amanda and Simon Cowell clap along to the music.

Advertisement

Tina Turner’s upbeat number also made an appearance on the show last week, when 12-year-old Faith Ifil wowed the judges with her rendition of it. As a result of her impressive performance, Simon to hit the Golden Buzzer.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow on ITV at 8pm – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Credit: ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

britains_got_talent_sr14_ep3_18 (1)

Britain’s Got Talent contestant gets whole crowd singing along with song for his partner

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 25th April 2020 From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR14: Ep3 on ITV Pictured: Fayth Ifel. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

BGT's Simon Cowell presses Golden Buzzer for 12-year-old singer

Isle of Wight Festival (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2018

101915

Who are the new Made in Chelsea cast members?