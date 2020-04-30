Doctor Who boss gives an update on Christmas special and series 13 filming

One of the things (along with the many fan watchalongs) that might be helping Doctor Who fans get through the current lockdown is the promise of new episodes – with a festive special still scheduled to air towards the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Advertisement

And now showrunner Chris Chibnall has given an update as to the status of that special, revealing that post-production is continuing on the episode, titled Revolution of the Daleks.

Writing in the Production Notes column of Doctor Who Magazine, Chibnall wrote, “Post-production continues on Revolution of the Daleks. Our brilliant teams are working remotely on the visual effects shots and sending them in.

“Nothing brightens a day like a new FX shot in your inbox, no matter how early the stage it’s at.”

Chibnall also gave an update on series thirteen – his third at the helm – claiming that “writing and planning for the next series continues apace”.

“Stories are forming, writers are writing, conversations keep going, plans continue to be hatched,” he said.

The showrunner said that the production team are keeping in touch throughout the lockdown, with “a stream of texts and voice messages” helping them stay in contact as they continue to look forward to future Who.

But he added that he couldn’t wait for the team to reconvene in person again – describing that situation as “normal for us” and continuing that “we’re yearning for a bit of that.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, star Mandip Gill told RadioTimes.com that it was “pure luck” that the festive special had already wrapped filming prior to lockdown, but said that “special is something to really look forward to this year.”

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Doctor Who Series 12 DVD is released on 4th May and is available to pre-order now