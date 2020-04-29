Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing could return without an audience, BBC confirms

Strictly Come Dancing could return without an audience, BBC confirms

The broadcaster's director of content Charlotte Moore made the comments during a virtual panel discussion yesterday

https://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2019-12-14/5-of-the-best-moments-from-the-strictly-come-dancing-2019-final/

Strictly Come Dancing is one of the crown jewels of the BBC’s entertainment line-up – and it seems the broadcaster is willing to go to extreme lengths to make sure the programme can go ahead this year.

Advertisement

Last week we reported that producers were entertaining the possibility of introducing double eliminations to keep the 2020 series on track, and now it’s been revealed that shooting the show without a studio audience is another option being considered.

The BBC’s director of content, Charlotte Moore, made the comments while taking part in a virtual panel discussion as part of the Edinburgh TV Festival yesterday (28th April) making clear that a number of options are still being assessed.

Moore said, “The other thing I would say is [people think] if it is shiny floor, it needs an audience, and I don’t think that’s necessarily true.

“When you look at something like RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience.

“The audience is the four judges and I don’t think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!”

She continued by saying that ensuring the show can go ahead in one form or another remains a top priority for the BBC, but was quick to point out that several things could still change.

Meanwhile, Strictly fans will be treated to a number of compilation episodes in the coming weeks, with three separate specials set to focus on the Movies, Musicals and Blackpool weeks from previous runs of the show – with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosting as usual, and the judging line-up joining from home.

Kate Phillips, ­controller of BBC Entertainment, said: “We’ll be bringing some much-needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

https://www.radiotimes.com/news/tv/2019-12-14/5-of-the-best-moments-from-the-strictly-come-dancing-2019-final/
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Greatest Dancer series 2 2020

BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer cancelled after two series

CBBC logo

BBC announces My Celebrity Supply Teacher and more new shows to help homeschool kids

quiz_01_0

General knowledge questions for your home pub quiz

Michelle Visage Strictly (BBC)

Strictly’s Michelle Visage to host new BBC Three lockdown show