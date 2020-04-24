Watch Doctor Who stars give a heartfelt special message on BBC’s Big Night In

The BBC’s Big Night In saw some of the biggest names in showbiz come together to lift our spirits and raise funds to support the vulnerable during the global pandemic.

Advertisement

The event had many great moments, from Peter Kay’s comeback to Dawn French’s return as the Vicar of Dibley, but Doctor Who fans arguably got the best treat of all when a special message was delivered by ten(!) Time Lords.

BBC

Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor was joined by Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor to give thanks to the “real-life special doctors, nurses and everyone, everyone working on the front lines in our NHS and care homes, and hospices.”

The Doctors also reminded fans to “never be cruel or cowardly, never give up and never give in” and that “we are at our best when we work together.”

You can watch the heartfelt video below:

The emotional video struck a chord with Whovians, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the video:

The DOCTORS are here to give their support to all the frontline workers in these unexpected times. I am so proud to be a fan of this show with the actors being true role models to many generations ! Respect and love to them all ❤️#DoctorWho #TheBigNightIn pic.twitter.com/czRmWIg1yj — Doctor Who: The Fan Account ???? (@CompanionsOfWho) April 23, 2020

They also noticed Colin Baker was wearing a rainbow T-shirt like the one Jodie Whittaker wears as the 13th Doctor.

Overall, the Big Night In helped raise over £27 million, with the government promising to double the total amount raised during the three hour-long event.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.