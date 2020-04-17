David Tennant to join fans for next Doctor Who watchalong

Ring the cloister bell, Doctor Who fans: something massive is on the way. David Tennant and Catherine Tate are joining a watchalong event of episodes The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End this Sunday.

And that is not all. The stars, who played the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble in the BBC series, will be joined by writers Russell T Davies and director Graeme Harper on Twitter to provide commentary throughout.

The announcement was made on Twitter alongside a special trailer for the two-parter story, which first came out in 2008.

???? INCOMING #SUBWAVENETWORK MEMBERS ???? This is not a drill. DAVID TENNANT & CATHERINE TATE will be live tweeting with us during The Stolen Earth & Journey's End on Sunday, along with @russelldavies63 & @GraemeHarper5! Watch @makemeaoffer_'s trailer: https://t.co/6PsZ3zwouc pic.twitter.com/OSaQwVgZ3J — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) April 17, 2020

The Stolen Earth and Journey’s End were arguably the biggest episodes produced during Davies’ time as Who showrunner. They saw The Doctor (Tennant), Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Micky Smith (Noel Clarke) team up to combat the Daleks.

The watchalong event starts at 7pm on 19th April, with Davies previously promising fans “brand new” content ahead of the episodes. And, according to the former head of Who, one of the new surprises is “the best thing I’ve ever had made”.

THIS SUNDAY. The big one! The all-time epic! Tweeted by me, Graeme Harper, and… others ????With extra surprises released on the day – one of which is brand new and the best thing I've ever had made. Truly. It all happens on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/eLCOEKszGE — Russell T Davies (@russelldavies63) April 14, 2020

The fan event is the latest in a series of communal re-watches featuring stars of the show. Former showrunner Steven Moffat previously joined Karen Gillan (Amy Pond), Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams) and Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor) to live-tweet during a watchalong of series five episode The Eleventh Hour.

Meanwhile tonight RadioTimes.com is hosting its second Torchwood watchalong, joining cast members John Barrowman, Burn Gorman, Gareth David-Lloyd and Naoko Mori for a live chat after a viewing of series two opener Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Our Torchwood watchalong begins at 8:00pm BST on Friday 17th April. Check out the live Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook page.