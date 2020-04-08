Peter Kay’s Car Share is returning for an audio only episode

Peter Kay’s Car Share will return in the form of an audio-only episode this weekend.

The sitcom follows supermarket manager John Redmond (Kay) and promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson) on their commute to and from work.

Earning strong reviews from critics, Peter Kay’s Car Share wrapped up in 2018 with an episode suitably titled The Finale, but will now return amid the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

A shorter audio-only episode will land on BBC iPlayer on Friday 10th April at 7pm, produced quickly in reaction to the current crisis.

Peter Kay said in a statement: “It’s a horrific situation right now we’re all going through and like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way.

“Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try cheer people up. It’s all happened very quickly, in fact it didn’t exist a week ago.

“Obviously we weren’t able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening. I’ve given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be available to listen from Good Friday 10th April.

“Here’s hoping people enjoying having John and Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now.”

The return of Car Share follows the announcement that Kay will be taking part in BBC One’s charity event The Big Night In, a star-studded collaboration between Comic Relief and Children in Need to raise money for vulnerable people.

Peter Kay’s Car Share: Audio Special arrives on BBC iPlayer on Friday 10th April at 7pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.