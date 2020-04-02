When is Little Mix: The Search on TV? What is it about? Who is the host? How do you apply? Is it a rival to The X Factor: The Band?

It seems there’s no such thing as too many talent shows; as well as The Voice, Britain’s Got Talent, The Greatest Dancer, and the many iterations of The X Factor, we now have Little Mix: The Search to look forward to.

The new show will see the former X Factor winners turn mentors as they search for the next big pop band.

Here’s everything you need to know about Little Mix: The Search…

When is Little Mix: The Search on TV?

The BBC series has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but fingers crossed it will return later in the year.

The seven-part series was scheduled to air on Saturday nights, taking place prior to the band’s summer tour (which now may also be axed).

We do know that filming began in January 2020, with Jesy Nelson confirming the news while speaking to RadioTimes.com after her NTAs win.

Who is the host?

The girls recently announced that comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey will host their new show.

Chris hails from South Shields, the same North East town as band members Jade and Perrie

And he’ll now be teaming up with his fellow Northerners, as well as Jesy and Leigh-Anne for the BBC show.

The group announced the news on their official Twitter page, as they shared a promo shot with the caption: “Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne.”

Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne ???? pic.twitter.com/uNE94C6lPl — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 11, 2020

What is Little Mix: The Search about?

The best-selling girl band, made up of Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will be putting down the microphone to become mentors to a new wave of talent, in a bid to find a new boy, girl or mixed-sex band.

Successful singers who are chosen to join the new bands will live together and gain access to the team that made Little Mix international best-selling performers, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The band which is deemed the overall winners scoop the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.

“We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel,” Little Mix said in a statement. “As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

“We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too. It’s going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!”

How do you apply for Little Mix: The Search?

You can apply for Little Mix: The Search by clicking here and filling out the (lengthy!) application form.

Vocalists need to be 16 or over to be considered, and applications close on 31stJanuary 2020.

Is it a rival to The X Factor: The Band?

Not intentionally. While the premise is similar to the suddenly-announced The X Factor: The Band, Simon Cowell’s new show will air first – with the music mogul relishing the idea of a ratings battle.

“This is what really happened. I was approached to co-produce that show last year by Little Mix’s management,” he told The Sun.

“I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor: The Band in 2020. We were told their show was going to launch in 2021.

“Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward. Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea.

“But regardless, it was too much fun not to do this year. I would rather it was us doing it first. It 100 per cent makes it more exciting there being a battle.”

Little Mix: The Search launches on BBC One and iPlayer in 2020