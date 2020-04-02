Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Life on Mars almost starred Robert Carlyle and Ray Winstone as Sam Tyler and Gene Hunt

Life on Mars almost starred Robert Carlyle and Ray Winstone as Sam Tyler and Gene Hunt

The time-travelling BBC drama originally had very different casting - and a different title...

Life on Mars

Life on Mars co-creator Matthew Graham has revealed that the iconic duo of DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister) and time-traveller DI Sam Tyler (John Simm) could have looked very different.

Advertisement

Speaking to fans on social media during last night’s Life on Mars watch-along, Graham revealed that Once Upon A Time star Robert Carlyle was at one point approached to play Sam Tyler, while King Arthur actor Ray Winstone “considered Gene [Hunt]”.

“We always wanted John Simm for the role but he was unavailable initially,” Graham tweeted. “So the incredible Robert Carlyle was approached and almost said yes. And Ray Winstone considered Gene. Both great actors but I’m so glad we got john and Phil [sic].”

The original 2006 series ran for two series, and focussed on the exploits of modern-day police detective Sam Tyler, who wakes up in the 1970s following a car accident.

Robert Carlyle / Ray Winstone
Robert Carlyle / Ray Winstone
Jack Rowland / Getty Images / E1 Entertainment

The show’s title is inspired by David Bowie’s song of the same name, which is playing on the radio in Tyler’s car when the accident occurs during the pilot episode.

However, Graham also revealed that various other titles were originally floated around, including “Ford Granada” and “Nick of Time”.

“They [the BBC] thought it might seem too confusing calling LIFE ON MARS – too SciFi. Peter Fincham our controller was a Bowie fan so we got to keep it! [sic],” he told fans.

Somehow we’re not sure “Nick of Time” would have caught on quite as well…

Advertisement

Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Life on Mars

Life on Mars
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Life on Mars

Life on Mars creators reveal plans for "Final Chapter"

Tim Peake

Astronaut Tim Peake to host a new series of landmark films for The One Show

Life on Mars

Life on Mars watchalong will reveal plans for “final chapter”

CARNIVAL FILMS PRESENTS FOR ITV BELGRAVIA EPISODE 1 Pictured: (L-R) ALICE EVE as Susan Trenchard, ELLA PURNELL as Lady Maria Grey, JACK BARDOE as Charles Pope, HARRIET WALTER as Lady Brockenhurst, PHILIP GLENISTER as James Tranchard, TAMSIN GREIG as Anne Trenchard and TOM WILKINSON as Earl of Brockenhurst. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Meet the cast of ITV’s Belgravia