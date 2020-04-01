The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Amol Rajan.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Following Matt Baker’s emotional goodbye during his last episode as co-host, Jones will be joined by Amol Rajan on the green sofa tonight.

Rather than replacing Baker with another host, the BBC has confirmed it will draw on The One Show’s “existing family of presenters.”

Rajan and Jones will welcome former Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig, Dragon’s Den’s Sara Davies and Strictly’s Karen Hauer for a chat.

Joe Wicks will also make an appearance, discussing at-home exercises for the older generation following the huge success of his PE sessions for kids on YouTube.