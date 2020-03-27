The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

While Matt Baker continues to self-isolate due to coronavirus, Jones will host The One Show with Patrick Kielty tonight. The pair hosted together last week, with viewers noting that they were not adhering to social distancing rules.

Fans have also called for the show to be taken off the air, but it looks like it will continue in its usual format (with a skeleton crew) for the time being.

Tonight, the hosts are joined by comedian Tom Allen, who hosts Bake Off: The Professionals and Extra Slice. The show will also be busting some common myths around coronavirus, with Michael Ball on hand to launch The One Show Playlist—in case you need some feel-good tunes in these trying times.