Eurovision promises “alternative programming” after song contest cancellation

It won’t be a contest, but Eurovision fans might get something to watch after all

Eurovision

Amid all the various TV show and event cancellations thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the shuttering of the annual Eurovision Song Contest has been a particularly hard blow for fans – but now, it’s looking like the 2020 Eurovision dream might not be over after all.

Sure, you can vote in our poll to decide the (unofficial) winner – but the European Broadcasting Union (who put the contest together every year) have now also revealed that they’re planning some sort of programming or showcase to replace the contest and “honour the artists” who missed out on the chance to perform in 2020.

Stating that they were “overwhelmed with the love” from fans following the cancellation and noting that the contest’s “values of universality and inclusivity” were “needed more than ever,” the European Broadcasting Union revealed that they were currently exploring “alternative programming” to “help unite and entertain audiences around Europe.”

It’s currently not entirely clear what form this programming would take, though the EBU were clear that it would not be a competition, throwing cold water over the idea that the contest could still continue by having the acts perform remotely.

Will the EBU show all the songs anyway without allowing people to vote? Make a documentary about the history of the contest? Or is there something more abstract they have in mind? Currently, it remains a mystery.

“It is our intention in this programming, and on our online platforms in the coming months, to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020,” they said.

“We ask for your patience while we work through ideas in the coming days and weeks.”

However, even with this silver lining comes another cloud, with the EBU confirming that (apparently partly because of this alternative programming idea) any songs that had qualified for the 2020 contest would not be eligible when the song contest returns in 2021.

So no, Iceland won’t get to win with “Think About Things” after all. Unless, of course, you fancy giving them a vote in our poll…

