What time is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend with a few changes, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The family entertainment show returned on February 22nd with some of its favourite features, famous faces and some new elements.

So what time is it on? And what can viewers expect from the revitalised show?

We have all the info…

When is it on?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will air on Saturdays at 7pm, and will be filled with 90 minutes of fun-loving, family entertainment.

This weekend (March 21st) will be slightly different to other weeks, as the duo will film without a studio audience for the first time in the show’s history, due to coronavirus.

The show made the decision to prioritise the “well-being of everyone involved” despite it depending heavily on the atmosphere from the audience.

Sharing a statement, ITV explained: “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience. Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved.”

Looks like @antanddec had a tee-rific time in this week's Happiest Minute ⛳️ #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/MQxIEp2u42 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 6, 2020

How can viewers get involved?

As this weekend will be filmed without a live audience, Ant and Dec are asking viewers to get involved with their End of the Show Show.

Olly Murs will be performing his hit, Dance With Me Tonight, and the TV legends want viewers to send in videos of themselves dancing to the same song to air on the show.

Ant and Dec shared a Tweet on their official account, asking fans to get involved.

It read: “#SaturdayNightTakeaway NEEDS YOU! We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the #EndOfTheShowShow…..”

Find out more on how to take part here.

You could get a chance to see yourself on TV!

Ant and Dec previously put out a call on their Twitter page, asking individuals to nominate their friends or family members.

Would you do ANYTHING to be part of the new series? Shave that beard your partner hates? Dye your hair a wild colour? Email takeaway@itv.com with the subject ‘I’D DO ANYTHING’, telling us exactly what you'd do and we might just make it happen! pic.twitter.com/ReMghk4nEF — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 8, 2020

What can viewers expect on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Saturday Night Takeaway will include all the usual features, which fans have grown to love over the years.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, Ant vs Dec is back, along with Undercover and I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear.

There’s also some new segments, which are likely to have fans in fits of laughter.

In a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas, Ant and Dec become two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo.

Dressed in realistic, prosthetic costume, they’ll try and persuade kids to give them the Zoo keeper’s lunch.

But will the children believe pandas can actually talk?

Viewers can also expect to see lots of famous faces on the show, with comedian Joel Dommett narrating the show on March 21st, Olly Murs performing and Bradley Walsh being pranked for a second time on Undercover.

Just wait until you see what happened when @antanddec got him for a SECOND time! ???? #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/3eMU0MIFuo — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 19, 2020

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday at 7pm, only on ITV.