The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Chris Ramsey.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Alex Jones is joined by Chris Ramsey to host tonight’s show, following Patrick Kielty’s controversial appearance yesterday—during which the hosts didn’t appear to be adhering to social distancing rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Jones and Ramsey welcome the King of Ballroom, Anton du Beke, for a chat. Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt will also drop in, while Dr Sarah Jarvis shares her expertise with viewers.