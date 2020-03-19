Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Georgia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Tornike Kipiani who will sing Take Me as I Am

Who is Georgia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Tornike Kipiani who will sing Take Me as I Am

Everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter who was due to represent Georgia at this year's song contest

eurovision georgia

Georgia is not one of the traditional Eurovision powerhouses – having only appeared in the final seven times since making their first appearance in 2007.

Advertisement

In that time, however, the country has managed to achieve two top ten placements, finishing in 9th place in both 2010 and 2011.

This year, they had selected Tornike Kipiani as their hopeful at the contest – which was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter and the song, Take Me as I Am, which he had been due to sing at the contest…

Who is representing Ireland at the Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Kipiani shot to fame in his homeland when he won the first season of The X Factor Georgia in 2014 while he also won Georgian Idol in 2019.

Advertisement

He was due to sing the song Take Me As I Am at the Eurovision song contest, which he had co-written with Aleko Berdzenishvili.

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2020

Samira Efendi Cleopatra
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

eurovision latvia

Who is Latvia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Samanta Tīna who was due to sing Still Breathing

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer/songwriter Madonna performs onstage during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Madonna to perform at Eurovision Song Contest in Israel

Elena Foureira

Who is Cyprus’s Eurovision 2018 entry Eleni Foureira?

Roxen Eurovision Image

Who is Romania’s Eurovision 2020 entry Roxen who will sing Alcohol You?