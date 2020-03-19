Who is Georgia’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Tornike Kipiani who will sing Take Me as I Am

Georgia is not one of the traditional Eurovision powerhouses – having only appeared in the final seven times since making their first appearance in 2007.

In that time, however, the country has managed to achieve two top ten placements, finishing in 9th place in both 2010 and 2011.

This year, they had selected Tornike Kipiani as their hopeful at the contest – which was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter and the song, Take Me as I Am, which he had been due to sing at the contest…

Who is representing Ireland at the Eurovision 2o20? And what’s the song?

Kipiani shot to fame in his homeland when he won the first season of The X Factor Georgia in 2014 while he also won Georgian Idol in 2019.

He was due to sing the song Take Me As I Am at the Eurovision song contest, which he had co-written with Aleko Berdzenishvili.