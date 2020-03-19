Call the Midwife to suspend filming due to coronavirus

Call the Midwife will postpone filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC show is currently slated to return for a Christmas Special in December 2020, followed by series 10 early in the New Year. But producers have had to make difficult decision to pull the plug on filming – for now.

Executive Producer Dame Pippa Harris said in a statement on the show’s Facebook page: “Very sadly, we have had to postpone the filming of this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special and series 10. Our priority is the safety of our amazing cast and crew, and we don’t believe that shooting at the current time is feasible or responsible.

“However, the moment the situation improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back on their bikes, bringing babies into the world and joy into your living rooms. We send our warmest love to the worldwide Call the Midwife family, and look forward to being back in Poplar soon.”

A spokesperson for the show added: “On behalf of everybody at Call the Midwife, we wish you all good health xx”

With Call the Midwife returning like clockwork every year, filming usually begins around spring. In fact, last year things kicked off on 18th March as the show’s stars got their period-appropriate haircuts and donned their costumes once more.

But for now, we don’t know when the shoot for series 10 will be able to begin – or whether delays to production might mean delays to the air date. We’ll keep you updated as and when we know more!

Until then, at least all nine previous series of Call the Midwife are available to watch on BBC iPlayer… so every cloud!