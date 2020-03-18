Accessibility Links

Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – series 13 and festive special preview

What can we expect from Jodie Whittaker’s next adventures and Revolution of the Daleks? We take a deep dive into the potential future of Who...

Doctor Who - Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who series 12 may be over, but we’re already gazing into the future at what’s next for Jodie Whittaker’s alien adventurer.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we discuss what we might see in this year’s festive special Revolution of the Daleks, rumours of returning and departing cast members (hello, John Barrowman and Bradley Walsh) and more generally what we can expect from series 13.

Will Jo Martin’s new Doctor return? Is this the end of the Timeless Child story arc, or just the beginning? Will there be a new companion or two joining the action? And will the Cybermen EVER get a storyline where they’re not being controlled by the Master?

Later, we also delve into our readers’ hopes/stern demands for what series showrunner Chris Chibnall should bring to the next episodes, featuring big new format changes, a mix of old and new and (of course) the Sea Devils.

You can listen to our full Doctor Who podcast above, and keep your eyes peeled – new episodes will continue to arrive on RadioTimes.com and YouTube every Wednesday at 11am GMT, featuring all our usual comment, analysis and baseless speculation about the Doctor and her adventures.

You can also check out last week’s episode here.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

