Susanna Reid latest TV personality to go into self-isolation

Susanna Reid has become the latest TV personality to announced that she is self-isolating amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said that although she was not currently displaying any symptoms of the virus, she would be self-isolating because of symptoms present in her household.

Writing on Twitter, Reid wrote, “I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone.”

Many of Reid’s fellow TV presenters wished her well as she announced the news.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker replied by tweeting, “Stay safe Susanna. Hope you and the family are ok. See you back in a few weeks,” while Gary Lineker added, “Stay well.”

On this morning’s programme, Reid’s co-host Piers Morgan joked that she was only self-isolating to stay away from him, telling her via video link, “I’ve heard some ways of avoiding working with me but this is ridiculous.”

And Reid gave an update on her situation to viewers and her co-workers, saying “One of my children has a cough. And that came on yesterday. Before the briefing yesterday afternoon, the advice had been the person themselves would be confined to the house for seven days.

“Well, suddenly with these new drastic action measures, that changed yesterday afternoon. It meant if one member of your household had the cough or fever you would all have to go in self-isolation for 14 days. Immediately, I thought I can’t go into work and work with you guys for 14 days.