Meet the cast of Westworld season 3

HBO’s Westworld is finally returning to our screens for a third season – two years after the second run aired, and if the trailers are anything to go by, fans can expect the most epic season yet.

And as well as a host (sorry) of returning characters, the cast will be joined by a great number of new names – most notably former Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast…

Which cast members are returning?

Evan Rachel Wood plays Dolores Abernathy

Who is Dolores Abernathy? Originally a key robot “host” in the Westworld theme park, Dolores gained sentience and began a revolution in earlier series. Now she’s out in the world with a new plan…

What else has Evan Rachel Wood been in? Wood starred in the 2008 drama The Wrestler directed by Darren Aronofsky, where she played embittered wrestler Mickey Rourke’s daughter. She also starred in the George Clooney-directed political thriller The Ides of March alongside Ryan Gosling. A child actor, Wood had her first leading role aged nine in Digging to China, and attracted critical acclaim for her role as a troubled teen in 2003’s Thirteen. Recently, she voiced Queen Iduna in the Disney animated fantasy film Frozen II.

Thandie Newton plays Maeve Millay

Who is Maeve Millay? The brothel madame host was one of the first to realise not all was as it seemed in Westworld, and gained an ability to control other hosts in series two. Now, after a bloody battle she finds herself back in a new park – WarWorld.

What else has Thandie Newton been in? Newton was the guest star in the fourth series of Line of Duty where she played DCI Roz Huntley. She was also nominated for a BAFTA for her role in the 2004 Best Picture winner Crash and played Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Jeffrey Wright plays Bernard Lowe / Arnold Weber

Who is Bernard Lowe? Westworld’s chief programmer was revealed to be a host himself in series one, made in the image of park co-founder Arnold. After trying to stop Dolores’ rampage in series two, Bernard is in hiding in the real world.

What else has Jeffrey Wright been in? Wright starred in the Bond films Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace alongside Daniel Craig and is set to reprise his role as Felix Leiter in this year’s No Time To Die. He also starred with Jennifer Lawrence in the Hunger Games franchise, and is set to play Commissioner Jim Gordon in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman film.

Tessa Thompson plays Charlotte Hale

Who is Charlotte Hale? The executive director of Delos (who own Westworld), Hale took no prisoners in her business dealings. But after being killed in series two, a new host version of Charlotte is out in the world, and it’s currently unclear which former character is posing as her…

What else has Tessa Thompson been in? Thompson starred in the Ava DuVernay-directed Selma before her breakout role in the Rocky sequel Creed. She has also been seen starring as the drunken warrior Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok alongside Chris Hemsworth, in Netflix sci-fi Annihilation with Natalie Portman and as Molly Wright in last year’s Men in Black: International.

Ed Harris plays The Man in Black

Who is The Man in Black? A senior executive in Delos and expert user of the park, the Man in Black (aka William, played by Jimmi Simpson in flashbacks) was last seen stuck in the ruins of the park in what appeared to be the far future, with a hint that he too could now be a host…

What else has Ed Harris been in? Harris has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars three times for his roles in Apollo 13, The Truman Show and The Hours. He also starred in Bong Joon-ho’s science fiction film Snowpiercer and in Darren Aronofsky’s 2017 thriller mother! among other performances.

Luke Hemsworth plays Ashley Stubbs

Who is Ashley Stubbs? Westworld’s head of security hinted that he himself may be a secret host (yes another one) after two series of protecting the park.

What else has Luke Hemsworth been in? Before being cast in Westworld, Hemsworth starred in the Australian soap Neighbours. More recently he cameoed as the God of Thunder in Thor: Ragnarok, where he played a thespian version of the role his brother Chris made famous.

Simon Quartermain plays Lee Sizemore

Who is Lee Sizemore? Sizemore is in charge of Narrative and Design at Westworld and ShogunWorld, and was forced into helping Maeve on her journey in series two. He appeared to be shot and killed in a later episode, though it’s possible he survived after all…

What else has Simon Quarterman been in? The British actor had a role in the 2012 supernatural horror film The Devil Inside and has starred in many TV shows during his career, including Midsomer Murders, Holby City and EastEnders as well as the miniseries Victoria & Albert.

Rodrigo Santoro plays Hector Escaton

Who is Hector Escaton? Outlaw host Hector was a key ally for Maeve, and sacrificed himself to help her “daughter” escape at the end of series two.

What else has Rodrigo Santoro been in? Santoro played the role of Xerxes I in the swords and sandals epic 300, before starring as Jesus in the 2016 remake of Ben-Hur. The Brazilian actor also starred in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, where he played the role of Karl opposite Laura Linney, and Lost.

Who’s joining the Westworld cast for season 3?

Aaron Paul plays Caleb Nichols

Who is Caleb Nichols? An ex-soldier and wage-slave, Caleb’s grim life leads him down dark paths before he comes into contact with Dolores.

What else has Aaron Paul been in? Paul remains most famous for his breakout role as Jesse Pinkman in TV juggernaut Breaking Bad, a role he reprised last year in Netflix spin-off film El Camino. He also voiced Todd Chavez on animated series BoJack Horseman and has appeared in films including Need for Speed, Eye in the Sky and Triple 9.

Lena Waithe plays Ash

Who is Ash? A mysterious criminal associate of Caleb’s.

What else has Lena Waithe been in? Waithe had a main role on Aziz Ansari’s Netflix series Master of None and has also made appearances on Dear White People, and This Is Us. On the big screen, she’s been seen in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, while she also has an extensive screenwriting resume, including creating series such as The Chi, Boomerang and Twenties.

Vincent Cassel plays Serac

Who is Serac? A shadowy business figure with an interest in Westworld, Serac recruits Maeve for an important assignment.

What else has Vincent Cassel been in? French actor Cassel has been seen in a variety of big budget films including Oceans Twelve and Thirteen, Black Swan and Jason Bourne. He has also appeared in a number of films in his native language – including voicing Diego in the French dubs of the Ice Age franchise.

Scott Mescudi plays Francis

Who is Francis? Charlotte’s ex-husband and father to her son.

What else has Scott Mescudi been in? Better known by the moniker Kid Cudi, Mescudi is best known for his music career and is a highly acclaimed rapper and producer. This will be his most high-profile acting gig to date – with previous appearances including roles on films such as James White and Entourage.

Marshawn Lynch plays Giggles

Who is Giggles? A criminal associate of Caleb’s with a distinctive fashion sense.

What else has Marshawn Lynch been in? Another member of the cast not primarily known for his acting work, Lynch has had a highly successful career in the NFL, most notably for the Seattle Seahawks. He has previously played fictionalised versions of himself on popular US sitcoms The League and Brooklyn Nine Nine.

John Gallagher Jr. plays Liam

Who is Liam? Heading up Incite, a company focussed on artificial intelligence, Liam is a key target for Dolores.

What else has John Gallagher Jr been in? Gallagher Jr. won the 2007 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Moritz Stiefel in rock musical Spring Awakening, while he has appeared in films including 10 Cloverfield Lane and TV shows such as The Newsroom.

Jefferson Mays plays Liam Dempsey Sr.

Who is Liam Dempsey Sr.? The co-founder of Incite, Liam Sr appears in some promotional videos for Westworld series three.

What else has Jefferson Mays been in? Mays appeared on four episodes of hit espionage drama The Americans and has been seen on the big screen in films such as Inherent Vice and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He also has a highly acclaimed stage career, winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play in 2004 for his performance in I Am My Own Wife.

Michael Ealy plays Jake

Who is Jake? Currently unknown, but more details are expected as the series continues.

What else has Michael Ealy been in? Ealy starred as Dorian the android in the Fox TV science fiction police drama series Almost Human, while film appearances have included Takers, Think Like a Man and, About Last Night.

Tommy Flanagan plays Martin Connells

What else has Tommy Flanagan been in? Scottish actor Flanagan is best known for his role as Filip “Chibs” Telford on Sons of Anarchy and has appeared in a slew of films including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Westworld will return for its third season on 16th March on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV