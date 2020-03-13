Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

After a two-year break, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned with a bang.

Advertisement

The legendary TV duo made their comeback on February 22nd with a whole host of new and exclusive features, live surprises, guests, stunts as well as all of the favourites that SNT fans know and love.

As usual, Stephen Mulhern put the boys through their paces with a new Ant vs Dec challenge.

And, The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, became the biggest ever giveaway on British TV.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Get ready darlings, SNT is going to be Absolutely Fabulous this weekend as comedienne and actress Jennifer Saunders has been confirmed as the guest announcer.

The actress will take to the podium to narrate the family entertainment show on March 14th.

It was announced on the official Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter page, as they shared a clip of the actress with the caption: “This week’s show is set to be Absolutely Fabulous #SaturdayNightTakeaway”

And it sounds like fans are already getting their Bolly ready to sit down for an exciting episode.

Commenting on the post, last week’s guest announcer Greg James wrote: “Ok yeah this beats last week.”

Another added: “Every show #SaturdayNightTakeaway is absolutely fabulous, just perfect . but Joanna is an icon can’t WAIIIIIT.”

Jennifer’s appearance on the show follows Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, and US singer Camila Cabello – who opened the first show.

This week's show is set to be Absolutely Fabulous ✨ #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/rz3vHdXB5k — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 12, 2020

Advertisement

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.