Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

This celeb will be joining Ant and Dec...

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

After a two-year break, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returned with a bang.

The legendary TV duo made their comeback on February 22nd with a whole host of new and exclusive features, live surprises, guests, stunts as well as all of the favourites that SNT fans know and love.

As usual, Stephen Mulhern put the boys through their paces with a new Ant vs Dec challenge.

And, The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, became the biggest ever giveaway on British TV.

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Get ready darlings, SNT is going to be Absolutely Fabulous this weekend as comedienne and actress Jennifer Saunders has been confirmed as the guest announcer.

The actress will take to the podium to narrate the family entertainment show on March 14th.

It was announced on the official Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter page, as they shared a clip of the actress with the caption: “This week’s show is set to be Absolutely Fabulous #SaturdayNightTakeaway”

Joanna Lumley (Getty Images)

And it sounds like fans are already getting their Bolly ready to sit down for an exciting episode.

Commenting on the post, last week’s guest announcer Greg James wrote: “Ok yeah this beats last week.”

Another added: “Every show #SaturdayNightTakeaway is absolutely fabulous, just perfect . but Joanna is an icon can’t WAIIIIIT.”

Jennifer’s appearance on the show follows Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, and US singer Camila Cabello – who opened the first show.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.

