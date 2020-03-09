Who is Moldova’s Eurovision 2020 entry Natalia Gordienko, who will sing Prison?

This year, a former Eurovision hopeful will be taking to the stage once more as Natalia Gordienko represents Moldova for a second time.

But will she be able to triumph this time around?

Here are all the details…

Who is representing Moldova at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 32

Instagram: @natalitsa

Facebook: Natalia Gordienko

Natalia is a Moldovan singer, dancer and actually represented her country in the 2006 contest, singing Loca and finished in 20th position.

She may not have won Eurovision back then, but that did not clip her wings, having received the honorary title of “Emeritus Artist” of Moldova in 2008, participated in national and international competitions, positioning in first or second place and released two albums in 2011 and a single in 2015.

For the first time as a solo singer, she will perform in the Netherlands once again and try her luck for top spot.

What is Moldova’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Natalia will sing Prison, a powerful ode to a maddening love, as the singer is trapped with the memories of her lover and struggles to be free of them.

Where did Moldova come in last year’s Eurovision?

Moldova made its debut at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and already came in sixth place, with the song, Bunica Bate Toba performed by Zdob și Zdub. In total, Moldova has appeared in the Grand Final on nine occasions. In 2017, SunStroke Project took the nation to the top three in the Grand Final for the very first time. Last year, Moldova was represented by Anna Odobescu with her song Stay, but failed to qualify for the final, finishing in 12th place with 85 points.

So, can Natalia finally secure victory for Moldova?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th of May and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12th and Thursday 14th May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020