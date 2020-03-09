Crufts 2020: Maisie the Wire Haired Dachshund may have won but a rescue dog stole the show

Television presenter and actor Peter Purves called the dachshund “gorgeous” as he presented the award to the pooch and her delighted owner Kim McCalmont.

Pleased with their achievement, Kim revealed that Maisie would get to sleep on the bed that night to celebrate her win.

The reserve went to Miniature Poodle Frankie, making it the second time the pooch had won the accolade.

Best in Show judge Anne McDonald claimed the two dogs were examples of the best of their breeds and said there was nothing she would change about this year’s competition.

She might have spoke a little too soon, however.