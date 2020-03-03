Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole may be leaving Doctor Who – but not forever

They may have survived the Cybermen and the Master, but reports suggest that two Doctor Who stars will soon be leaving the TARDIS behind – at least for now.

According to sources, current series stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole – who play Graham and Ryan, friends to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor – could be set to depart the BBC sci-fi drama following upcoming festive special Revolution of the Daleks, leaving Whittaker and fellow companion Mandip Gill (who plays Yaz) to continue in the upcoming series 13.

Exactly how their exit story would unfold remains a mystery, but RadioTimes.com understands that it may be an open-ended departure, with Cole and Walsh still possibly continuing to make sporadic appearances in Doctor Who despite not being part of the main cast.

This could echo the use of former companions like Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones, Matt Lucas’s Nardole and John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, who all recurred in one or more series of Doctor Who despite not being series regulars (Agyeman appeared in five episodes of the 2008 series after departing as a companion in 2007).

Still, it’s likely these plans aren’t set in stone, and could still change with series 13 filming months away.

Accounts of Walsh and Cole’s exit were first reported by the Daily Mirror following months of speculation about the pair’s future in the show, especially after rising star Cole booked a big part in US courtroom drama 61st Street.

Entertainment star Walsh, meanwhile, has long discussed the difficulties of balancing Doctor Who filming with his commitments to TV shows like the Chase and Cash Trapped, and with a new format also adding to his schedule (Take Off with Holly Willoughby) it wouldn’t be such a surprise to see him leave Doctor Who behind, at least for the majority of the time.

The series itself has also teased a departure for Ryan and Graham, with the pair expressing worries about their time travelling with the Doctor in series 12’s seventh episode, Can You Hear Me?.

Mandip Gill’s fellow traveller Yaz, meanwhile, remained keen on TARDIS life – and if these reports are anything to go by, she could stay on with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor for a while.

“I’d love to [come back]” Gill told RadioTimes.com in February when asked if she’d return for series 13.

“I’m just happy to have been part of two [series],” she said, “and to have been able to explore Yaz.

“But I would love to be part of it,” she emphasised.

When contacted by RadioTimes.com the BBC declined to comment.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing all three companions reunite with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in the upcoming special Revolution of the Daleks, which was filmed in winter 2019 for a late 2020/early 2021 airdate.

After that, it might be that the Doctor and Yaz have to find a new companion – or two – to rebuild the TARDIS “fam”. Let the speculation begin…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021