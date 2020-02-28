When is Jo Bloom adaptation Ridley Road on BBC One?

The BBC is adapting a dark love story with the help of screenwriter Sarah Solemani.

Jo Bloom’s novel Ridley Road was published in 2014, telling the story of a young Jewish woman living in London in the 1960s and the man she once loved.

When is Ridley Road on BBC One?

Ridley Road was announced in August 2019. The drama has no confirmed air date just yet, but we’ll update this page when more information becomes available.

What is Ridley Road about?

Set in 1962, Ridley Road tells the story of a young Jewish woman named Vivien Epstein, who moves from Manchester to East London after the death of her father.

She attempts to track down a man with whom she once had an intense love affair, but with little information to go on she is sadly unsuccessful.

Vivien gets hired at a hair salon in Soho and soon becomes involved in London’s anti-fascist movement, where she is finally reunited with her former flame – only to discover that he has a dark secret…

As the BBC puts it, “Ridley Road is a thriller set against the backdrop of a swinging sixties London we haven’t seen: an East End world where far right fascism is on the rise. When Vivien Epstein follows her lover into danger and he is caught between life and death, Vivien finds herself going undercover with the fascists, not only for him but for the sake of her country.”

Solemani added: “Britain’s relationship with fascism is closer and more alive than we like to think. Luckily, so is our rich heritage of fighting it. Jo Bloom’s gripping book revealed a darker side of sixties London and the staggering contribution the Jewish community made in the battle against racism. I am thrilled to be working with Red [Production Company] and the BBC to bring this little-known slice of British history to the screen.”

Who is in the cast of Ridley Road?

This adaptation of Ridley Road is yet to make any casting announcements, but we will update this page when more information is revealed.

The series comes from screenwriter and actor Sarah Solemani, whose previous work includes the acclaimed HBO comedy-drama Barry.