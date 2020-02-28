Accessibility Links

Jane McDonald steps down from Cruising with Jane McDonald

The singer presented the series for almost five years

Jane McDonald will no longer be presenting her two travel shows on Channel 5, the broadcaster has announced.

The singer-songwriter had been the face of both Cruising and Holidaying with Jane McDonald, the former bagging Channel 5 its first BAFTA win.

Despite such great success, the announcement was made today that the next series of Cruising will be McDonald’s last.

She said in a statement: “It has been a privilege to call this a ‘job’. After so many years filming abroad I am looking forward to some much needed time in the UK and to focus on my music and tours and exciting new projects. Thank you Channel 5 for some great trips and many fabulous memories.”

McDonald is headed on a nationwide tour from June to September this year, playing 30 different dates in total.

Ben Frow, Director of Programming at Channel 5, added: “We’ve loved working with Jane and are proud to have had her as part of the family. She helped us to win our first BAFTA and her series have become solid staples of our Friday night schedules. Thank you Jane. We are sorry to see you go but wish you every happiness for the future.”

Somewhere out there right now, Adele Roberts is distraught

Cruising with Jane McDonald

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

