Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Vasil Garvanliev who will sing You?

Who is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Vasil Garvanliev who will sing You?

Meet North Macedonia's Eurovision 2020 entry Vasil - who started his music career at age 7

Eurovision 2020

North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry has a tough act to follow, after last year’s success with Tamara Todevska.

Advertisement

The country achieved their best results in years as they made it to 7th place.

But can Vasil – who’ll be representing North Macedonia in the song contest this year – keep up the reputation?

From being a child pop star to having over 50 operatic roles and recitals at music festivals across the world, it sounds like the singer could have a very good chance at getting them to the finals.

Here’s everything we know about the 35-year-old…

View this post on Instagram

AH (t ome) ????❤️????

A post shared by VASIL Garvanliev (@vasilg) on

Who is representing North Macedonia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 35

Instagram: @vasilgil

Twitter: @VGarvanliev

Vasil Garvanliev has years of experience in the music industry, having started his career at the young age of seven.

He performed at some of North Macedonia’s most popular children’s festivals, before moving to the United States with his family, where he continued his career as a soloist at the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Since his return to North Macedonia in 2018, Vasil has released 3 highly successful singles: Gjerdan (Necklace), Patuvam (Travelling) and Mojata Ulica (My Street).

Last year, he had his first solo concert in his native Strumica, which sold out. It showcased his vast musical experience from across the world.

What is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Vasil will be singing You, which is a very upbeat, dancing track.

It is by Nevena Neskoska – who is a Macedonian composer and producer. Although born in the Macedonian city of Ohrid, she was raised in Chicago and studied songwriting at Berklee College of Music.

Nevena also contributes to the song’s lyrics, along with Kalina Neskoska and Alice Schroeder.

Where did North Macedonia come in last year’s Eurovision?

The Balkan country participated in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel with the song Proud.

The song qualified from the semifinal, gained 305 points and placed 7th in the final, winning the jury vote.

This was North Macedonia’s first top ten placement and also the highest placement ever for North Macedonia in the history of the contest.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

Click here to read more about Eurovision 2020

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 final is on 16th May 2020

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2020

Eurovision 2020 Lithuania
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

james-newman

Who is James Newman? Meet the UK's Eurovision 2020 entry

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Singer Blas Canto attends the Cadena Dial Awards 2019 press conference on January 22, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage)

Who is Spain’s Eurovision 2020 entry? Meet Blas Canto who will sing Universo

SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Diodato attends the 70° Festival di Sanremo (Sanremo Music Festival) at Teatro Ariston on February 07, 2020 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

Who is Italy’s Eurovision 2020 entry Diodato who will sing Fai Rumore?

A picture taken on February 6, 2020 in Rotterdam show Dutch-Greek singer Stefania Liberakakis, who will represent Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. (Photo by Sander KONING / ANP / AFP) (Photo by SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Greece’s Eurovision 2020 entry Stefania Liberakakis? What is her song?