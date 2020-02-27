Who is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry Vasil Garvanliev who will sing You?

North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2020 entry has a tough act to follow, after last year’s success with Tamara Todevska.

The country achieved their best results in years as they made it to 7th place.

But can Vasil – who’ll be representing North Macedonia in the song contest this year – keep up the reputation?

From being a child pop star to having over 50 operatic roles and recitals at music festivals across the world, it sounds like the singer could have a very good chance at getting them to the finals.

Here’s everything we know about the 35-year-old…

Who is representing North Macedonia at Eurovision 2020?

Age: 35

Instagram: @vasilgil

Twitter: @VGarvanliev

Vasil Garvanliev has years of experience in the music industry, having started his career at the young age of seven.

He performed at some of North Macedonia’s most popular children’s festivals, before moving to the United States with his family, where he continued his career as a soloist at the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Since his return to North Macedonia in 2018, Vasil has released 3 highly successful singles: Gjerdan (Necklace), Patuvam (Travelling) and Mojata Ulica (My Street).

Last year, he had his first solo concert in his native Strumica, which sold out. It showcased his vast musical experience from across the world.

What is North Macedonia’s Eurovision 2020 song called?

Vasil will be singing You, which is a very upbeat, dancing track.

It is by Nevena Neskoska – who is a Macedonian composer and producer. Although born in the Macedonian city of Ohrid, she was raised in Chicago and studied songwriting at Berklee College of Music.

Nevena also contributes to the song’s lyrics, along with Kalina Neskoska and Alice Schroeder.

Where did North Macedonia come in last year’s Eurovision?

The Balkan country participated in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel with the song Proud.

The song qualified from the semifinal, gained 305 points and placed 7th in the final, winning the jury vote.

This was North Macedonia’s first top ten placement and also the highest placement ever for North Macedonia in the history of the contest.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest grand final will take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16 May, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 May, with 10 countries from each qualifying to Saturday’s grand final – and both will be aired on BBC Four.

