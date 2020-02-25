When does Brassic season 2 start? Release date, cast and trailer for Sky One series

Brassic (short for boracic lint, Cockney rhyming slang for “skint”) is coming back, with series star and co-creator Joe Gilgun reteaming with BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst (Netflix’s The Stranger) for a second series.

Advertisement

The new episodes will see Gilgun’s character Vinnie and his gang of friends reunited for more wild exploits in the (fictious) Lancashire town of Hawley.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brassic 2, and beyond…

Brassic season 2 cast: Who is returning?

All of the main cast from the first series will return, including…

Joseph Gilgun (Vinnie)

Michelle Keegan (Erin)

Damien Molony (Dylan)

Tom Hanson (Cardi)

Aaron Heffernan (Ash)

Ryan Sampson (Tommo)

Parth Thakerer (JJ)

Fans of Vinnie’s thoroughly inappropriate GP, Dr. Chris Cox, will be pleased to hear that Dominic West will also be back, with new cast members for series two including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Brassic season 2 release date: When is it back?

Brassic will launch new episodes on Sky One and NOW TV in May 2020. Keep checking back for an exact air-date!

Is there a trailer for Brassic season 2?

Yep – it includes a sneak peek at more madcap antics for the gang, plus a twist or two (who’s that Dylan’s kissing?) and a dance sequence that we’re assuming is part of a fantasy sequence (though this being Brassic, we’re ruling nothing out).

Brassic season 2 filming: where is Brassic filmed?

Series two of Brassic was filmed in autumn 2019, with the Lancashire town of Bacup once again doubling for the fictional Hawley (actually based on Gilgun’s hometown of Chorley).

Some location filming also took place in Manchester, with scenes set at the gang’s local pub being shot at The Star and Garter near Manchester Piccadilly station.

Sky UK Limited

A third series of Brassic, comprised of eight episodes, has also already been greenlit before the second has even aired.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Gilgun said the team behind the show is both “really pleased” with and “really frightened” by the early renewal, having “set the bar quite high” with the first two series. “We’ve smashed it again with season two, y’see, we’ve hit the ground running,” he said. “We know we’ve done it again, there’s not a second album syndrome there. We’ve cracked it again.”

How did Brassic season 1 end?

The first series of Brassic saw Vinnie fake his own death – not all that convincingly – to escape the wrath of local gangster Terence McCann (Ramon Tikaram), while Dylan’s relationship with Erin appeared to hit a crisis point when charming love rival Jake (Anthony Welsh) appeared to propose…

Sky

The trailer for series two sees a newly blonde Vinnie give up the ruse and launch himself back into the thick of it – thieving, car chases and an unfortunate encounter with a peacock.

Going forward, Gilgun has said that series two and three of Brassic will aim to replicate what people loved about the first – that combination of wild humour and high emotion.

“You need that [emotion] – it grounds the show,” he said. “You can nick shetland ponies, you can break through fat-bergs, but you have to ground it somewhere – it’s not enough to just have madness constantly, it’ll run stale, so you have to have these moments where it’s genuinely heart-wrenching.

Advertisement

“Actually some of the most positive feedback we’ve had from the show has been [about] those moments where it’s sort of quieter and you’re made to think a little bit.”