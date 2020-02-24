Maisie Williams says her next TV project is “the polar opposite of Game of Thrones”

It might be “bloody and dark” but Maisie Williams’s new TV series Two Weeks To Live is “the polar opposite” of Game of Thrones, according to the star.

The Arya Stark actress will play Kim Stokes, a “strange young misfit” on the run from murderous gangsters and the police in the darkly comic series coming to Sky One later this year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Williams said, “I was very excited to jump into something that was kind of the polar opposite of Game of Thrones.

“I think tonally this is a very different show. As far as Kim goes, there are definitely similarities between her and Arya Stark, but in terms of being in a contemporary piece… it’s a very different vibe for me.”

The 22-year-old starred on HBO’s epic fantasy hit for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019 and admitted that she was “really overwhelmed” coming on-board a new project with a very different tone.

“When you’re doing drama you have to take yourself so seriously, and everything you do is so sincere,” she explained. “And then coming onto this I realised I was going to have to take the mickey out of myself a lot and just let go, and I’ve never really done that onscreen, so it definitely felt like I had to drop a wall.”

Two Weeks To Live sees Fleabag star Sian Clifford cast as Kim’s mother Tina, who in the wake of her father’s death whisked Kim away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Sky

Like her onscreen daughter, Clifford too is following up something of a TV phenomenon, but insisted that “every project is different and has its merits”.

“To be honest, I don’t think there will be anything [else] like Game of Thrones or like Fleabag, but they will be brilliant for other reasons and we did have the most joyful time making this,” she said. “I really hope people love it. It’s a wild ride, it’s something really different for both of us, it’s bloody and dark… it’s also very silly and light-hearted, but it does have some dark elements.”

Two Weeks To Live will launch on Sky One and NOW TV later in 2020