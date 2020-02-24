Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Ascension of the Cybermen review

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and friends quickly found themselves separated and under threat after landing in the aftermath of the Great CyberWar, with our Time Lord hero facing down not just “lone Cyberman” Ashad (Patrick O’Kane) but also returning nemesis the Master (Sacha Dhawan) at a boundary between worlds.

But the one thing really occupying fans throughout was an odd little sub-plot featuring an Irish policeman named Brendan (Evan McCabe) – and we discuss and dissect it all in the latest weekly Doctor Who review podcast from RadioTimes.com!

Huw Fullerton (Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor) and Helen Daly (Assistant Editor) discuss series 12, episode nine, talking the mystery of Brendan, Ashad’s grand scheme and what’s next for the Master following his latest shock reappearance.

Plus, we look ahead to next week’s finale The Timeless Children, which promises to finally reveal the truth about both the Timeless Child and Jo Martin’s Doctor.

For more on Ascension of the Cybermen, be sure to read the 17 – yes, 17 – biggest questions we had after watching the episode.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 6:50pm.

In the epic and emotional series finale, the Cybermen are on the march. As the last remaining humans are ruthlessly hunted down, Graham, Ryan and Yaz face a terrifying fight to survive…

Civilisations fall. Others rise anew. Lies are exposed, truths are revealed, battles are fought, and for the Doctor — trapped and alone — nothing will ever be the same again.

