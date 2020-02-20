Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack) is returning to her much-loved BBC1 series Last Tango in Halifax, which follows former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan, who have reunited later in life and decided to get married – joining together their two, very different, families.

Here’s everything you need to know about Last Tango in Halifax…

When is Last Tango in Halifax back on TV?

Last Tango in Halifax returns on Sunday 23rd February at 9pm on BBC One for a four-part series, and will air weekly at the same time.

*Confirmed* Sally Wainwright’s (@spiceyw) #LastTangoinHalifax will return to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 23 February >> https://t.co/mSTUcUie5N In the meantime, watch all previous series now on @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/YAd441evkH pic.twitter.com/tvxq2uFouv — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 12, 2020

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore previously confirmed exclusively to Radio Times that Last Tango will return for a four-part series in 2020.

The show previously ran for three series and a two-episode Christmas special, which makes this either series four or five (depending on how you look at it).

“I’ve just finished writing it,” Sally Wainwright told . “We’re starting filming in about eight weeks.” And in October 2019, we were treated to some first-look images…

Sally Wainwright confirmed to RadioTimes.com that “everyone’s back” from the original series, which starred Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire.

Also returning are Timothy West (as Alan’s brother Ted) and Tony Gardner (as John), Ronni Ancona (Judith), Josh Bolt (Raff) Dean Smith (William), and Louis Greatorex (Lawrence).

Paul Copley will be back as Alan’s pal Harry, Katherine Rose Morley plays Ellie, Felix Johnson plays Angus, and Rachel Loskovac plays PC Cheryl.

Plus, Sex Education’s Lu Corfield, Anna Leong Brophy (EastEnders), Noorul Choudhury (Ackley Bridge) and Liam McCheyne (The Bay) have all signed on for the series, as well as Catherine Campion, Sophie McIntosh, Rick S Carr, Buckso Dhillon-Woolley.

The roles of five-year-old Flora and seven-year-old Calamity will be played by Issacah June Zaman Hatzer and Tilly Kaye respectively.

What is Last Tango in Halifax about?

The Bafta-winning drama tells the story of widowed pensioners and former childhood sweethearts, Celia and Alan (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), who rekindle their romance after finding each other on Facebook.

Series four takes place a few years after the 2016 Christmas special.

“Alan and Celia are now seven years into their marriage but, having moved into a desirable bungalow with stunning views across the Calder Valley, they aren’t quite seeing eye to eye,” a plot summary from the BBC reads.

“It isn’t just their differing politics that’s a source of tension; Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad, and at Far Slack Farm Gillian faces trouble with a giraffe.”

Meanwhile, Alan’s brother Ted has come over on holiday from New Zealand with a surprise guest, and Caroline has found herself entangled in an emotional debacle at work.

“I think it’s going to be a good series, actually,” Wainwright told RadioTimes.com in July. “I finished writing it last week and I’m quite pleased with the way it’s turned out. I think it’s going to be a goodie.”

Is there a trailer for Last Tango in Halifax?

Yes, you can watch it below!