  4. Love Island start time pushed back as ITV airs BRIT Awards

Love Island start time pushed back as ITV airs BRIT Awards

The ITV2 dating show will air at a later time on Tuesday night

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Tuesday night’s Love Island episode has been pushed back an hour later than usual, presumably in a bid from ITV to prevent viewers from switching over from the BRIT Awards coverage.

The winter version of the popular reality dating show airs on ITV’s sister channel, ITV2, and usually kicks off at 9pm, but will instead air from 10pm when the BRITS ends.

The show returned on Monday night following a brief hiatus over the weekend out of respect for the family of Caroline Flack, Love Island’s former presenter, who died last Saturday.

The BRIT Awards 2020, which will air live on ITV at 7pm on 18th February, will welcome the great and good of the music industry, whilst also marking Billie Eilish’s first live performance of her new James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish
Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

The ceremony will also mark the 40th anniversary of the awards, and will no doubt be celebrated in style. “We have had a fresh look at the BRIT Awards this year,” said the BRITs Committee chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, David Joseph. “Most importantly we will be putting creativity, British culture and exceptional performances at the heart of the show to make BRITs night a world class celebration.”

Comedian Jack Whitehall will also return to host the show, marking his third hosting stint.

Whitehall said of his return: “I’m delighted to be back hosting The BRITs for a third time! I’m excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry.”

The BRIT Awards 2020 airs tonight on ITV from 8pm. Love Island airs on ITV2 at 10pm. 

  • For help and support, you can contact the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

Love Island

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

