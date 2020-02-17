Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

After a two-year break, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back with a bang.

Advertisement

The legendary TV duo are returning with a whole host of new and exclusive features, live surprises, guests, stunts as well as all of the favourites that SNT fans know and love.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear will both be making a comeback for the new series, with some of the biggest celebrities taking part.

The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad, will become the biggest ever giveaway on British TV.

Stephen Mulhern will also be returning, putting the boys through brand new high-octane Ant vs Dec challenges.

And, the duo will be seeing out the finale from a brand new undisclosed location, which will be revealed in the first show.

The 90-minute mini drama will see Ant & Dec back on the case as super-sleuths, joined by a host of famous faces.

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Saturday Night Takeaway will kick off on Saturday February 22, replacing ITV’s The Masked Singer.

And joining Ant and Dec as the first guest announcer of the series is US singing sensation Camila Cabello.

Camila is a Cuban-American singer and actress, who rose to fame as a member of girl group Fifty Harmony – which was formed on The X Factor USA in 2012.

She established herself as a solo artist through her collaborations with other musicians, including I know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn Mendes and Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly – which reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2016, Camila officially left the group, and released her solo, self-titled album two years later.

Its lead single Havana, featuring rapper Young Thug, topped the charts in several countries, including the UK and the US.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.