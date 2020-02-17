Love Island Aftersun filming cancelled after Caroline Flack’s death

Tonight’s recording of Love Island: Aftersun has been cancelled following the death of its former presenter Caroline Flack.

Flack, who previously hosted both the main programme and its companion show, was found dead in her home on Saturday, 15th February, aged 40.

ApplauseStore, which processes audience tickets for Aftersun, informed viewers of the cancellation in a text message, according to The Mirror. It read: “Due to the recent news of Caroline Flack’s tragic passing, ITV has made the decision to cancel this evening’s recording of Aftersun out of respect for the star’s family and friends.

“We apologise for this change but ask that you respect the show’s decision during this difficult time”.

The main Love Island programme was pulled from schedules on Saturday and Sunday nights, but will return to ITV2 tonight for an episode that will feature a tribute to Flack.

As news of her death broke, thousands flocked to social media to pay tribute.

Flack’s Love Island colleague Iain Stirling wrote on Twitter alongside a clip from Strictly Come Dancing: “Today my friend slow motion walked into heaven. I will miss her always. Thank you for everything x.”

Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as host of Love Island for the latest Winter series, shared a touching poem on social media, adding: “I’m trying to find the words but I can’t.”

Flack won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, alongside professional Pasha Kovalev. In a tribute, the Strictly team spoke of her “infectious energy” and “passion for dance”.

The statement continued: “Words cannot express our sadness, she was simply one of a kind.

“We are sending love to all her family and friends during this difficult time”.