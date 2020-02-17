When is Cold Feet series 9 on TV?

The Bafta-winning comedy drama Cold Feet, which follows five friends (now in their fifties), is currently airing its ninth season — with stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson all set to take up their roles in ITV’s iconic series.

When is Cold Feet season nine on TV?

New episodes of Cold Feet air on ITV on Mondays at 9pm. The final episode will air on Monday 17th February 2020 at 9pm.

You can also watch new episodes of Cold Feet on ITV Hub after they air.

Will there be another season of Cold Feet?

The future of the long-running series is uncertain at this point. Prior to the final episode airing, ITV announced on Monday 17th February that the sixth episode in the fifth season would be “the last episode in the current run,” with creator Mike Bullen stating that the drama needs time to rest.

Bullen said: “We feel we’ve explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we’ve told thus far and the issues they’ll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood. We’re looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…”

Considering there was well over a decade between seasons five and six, we might have a while to wait before the drama returns.

What will happen in Cold Feet season nine?

At the end of series eight, Jenny (Fay Ripley) was receiving cancer treatment, with the support of husband Pete (John Thomson). She had also just faced the death of her friend and fellow patient Charlie.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series,” creator Mike Bullen said of Jenny’s storyline. “Jenny’s cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I’m conscious that we’ve raised the bar.”

Meanwhile the gang had just learnt about the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) who are adjusting to blended family life, while David (Robert Bathurst) was attempting to put his life back together after difficulties at work.

Pete feels stuck in the middle of his feuding friends, while Jenny’s cancer treatment comes to a close.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission.”

Kenton Allen, CEO of production company Big Talk, added: “As I keep telling myself, 50 is the new 30, so we’re delighted to be able to continue to tell the stories of these much loved characters, who many of us have grown up with – and we’re delighted to be shooting again in Manchester and growing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as our flagship show.”

Returning alongside the five leads for the next series are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning guest stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Series nine also welcomes newcomers Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Is there a trailer for Cold Feet season nine?

Yes, you can watch the trailer (which debuted exclusively on RadioTimes.com) below.