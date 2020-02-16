The Masked Singer ends on ITV with best ever ratings as winner Queen Bee is unmasked

The Masked Singer ended its first series on a ratings high last night, as Queen Bee emerged victorious and was finally unmasked.

An average of 6.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the final – the show’s biggest audience to date – while a peak of 8.4m tuned in to see Queen Bee revealed as Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

The Masked Singer’s previous ratings high was 5.5m for its January premiere, which made it ITV’s biggest new entertainment show launch since 2013.

As a whole, the series averaged an impressive overnight audience of 5.2m across its eight episodes.

The final saw Roberts go up against Octopus and Hedgehog, with the former – revealed to be singer Katherine Jenkins – taking third place and the latter – revealed as comedian and stage star Jason Manford – coming in second.

“I’ve loved it,” Roberts enthused after being unmasked. “Literally [the] last time I sang like this must’ve been Popstars: The Rivals.”

Other famous faces to have bene unmasked throughout the series include Kelis (Daisy), Cee Lo Green (Monster), Denise Van Outen (Fox) and Teddy Sheringham (Tree).

ITV is yet to confirmed if a second series of The Masked Singer will be green-lit, but on the strength of those numbers, we’re betting it won’t be long before we’re asking “Who’s that behind the mask?” all over again.