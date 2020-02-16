Will there be another series of Grantchester?
Here's everything you need to know about the series five finale - and whether Tom Brittney’s motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport will return for another season...
*warning: contains spoilers for Grantchester series five*
“You’ve slept with your boss’s missus!” Grantchester’s fifth season concluded on Friday night with a shock twist, after Tom Brittney’s motorcycle-riding Reverend Will Davenport broke his vow of celibacy – by sleeping with a nun.
Detective Geordie Keating (played by Robson Green) was, of course, shamelessly delighted by the turn of events, which saw Will succumb to his feelings for the older and unconventional Sister Grace (Tracy-Ann Oberman), who was initially a suspect in a murder investigation.
“You’ve had sex! You sly old dog,” Geordie guessed when a suspiciously cheery Will revealed his optimism for the future.
The episode also resolved several narrative threads and unanswered questions, including Will making amends with his mother after drunkenly crashing her party, and gay curate Leonard Finch’s discovery that his own, emotionally abusive father is closeted, after Mr Finch senior got drunk and broke down into tears over the death of a local landlord, Gideon.
However, the only question on Grantchester fans’ minds now is: will there be a sixth season?
RadioTimes.com contacted ITV to ask whether the series – which has been drawing reasonable viewing figures approaching 3 million in its Friday night 9pm slot this season – will be returning. No news yet unfortunately, but we’ll keep you updated with new information as we get it.