Return date for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway confirmed

ITV has revealed the start date for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night: February 22nd, a Saturday (if you couldn’t guess).

The new series, once again hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will mark the show’s first episode in two years.

The ITV mainstay didn’t air at all last year, with Anthony McPartlin taking a break from his presenting duties mid-series following a drink driving charge in 2018.

This saw Declan Donnelly forced to present the final two episodes of the show’s 2018 run solo, including the finale at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

At the time, a spokesperson said the show would not return in 2019 as “neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show”. However, the duo promised the show would be “bigger and better than ever” in 2020.

So what can we expect in the new series? A recent trailer for the new run teased the return of game Win the Ads, presenter Stephen Mulhern, comedy skits and lots of prizes.

Although the air date is imminent, there’s still time to apply to be part of the show. In fact, you can nominate yourself, a friend or family member to appear on the series until Friday 3rd April 2020. See how here.

