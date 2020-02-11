Accessibility Links

Stars and fans react as Take Me Out is axed after 11 series

The show is switching off its lights for good

Take Me Out (ITV, EH)

ITV has cancelled its long-running dating show Take Me Out, which has been hosted by Paddy McGuinness since it began in 2010.

Following in the footsteps of Cilla Black’s Blind Date, the show would match up two single people in the hopes that they would fall in love.

Of course, much of the time that wasn’t the outcome and, as a result, the series had more than its fair share of extremely awkward dates.

However, across its 110 episodes, eight of the couples introduced on Take Me Out went on to get married, including Beckie Louise Ryan and Adam Ryan who met on the show around four years ago.

Several fans have expressed their disappointment in ITV’s decision to cancel the long-running series, which The Sun reports was due to declining ratings.

The show peaked in 2010 with just shy of six million people tuning in to its series two premiere, but the most recent episodes frequently drew in less than two million live viewers each.

One Twitter user joked about how this news would affect the fictional Isle of Fernando, which is actually located on the northern coast of Tenerife.

Of course, several Twitter users were notably less concerned by the announcement…

Paddy McGuinness already has a follow-up gig in the bag as one of the regular hosts on the new series of Top Gear, which recently moved to BBC One after ratings success and glowing reviews.

