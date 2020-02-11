Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Inside No 9 stages surprise crossover in shock twist

Inside No 9 stages surprise crossover in shock twist

Fans of Psychoville will be very pleased **SPOILERS FOR INSIDE NO 9: DEATH BE NOT PROUD**

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/02/2020 - Programme Name: Inside No. 9 Series 5 - TX: n/a - Episode: Death Be Not Proud (No. 2) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED UNTIL 04/02/2020 00:00:01** Sam (KADIFF KIRWAN), Beattie (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Fans of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith were shocked last night when characters from one of the duo’s other famous shows turned up on Inside No 9.

Advertisement

The anthology is currently airing its fifth series on BBC Two, telling a fresh batch of stories that borrow from both the comedy and horror genres.

The latest episode, titled Death Be Not Proud, starred Jenna Coleman and Kadiff Kirwan as a young couple moving in to their first home, only to find themselves haunted by seemingly paranormal activity.

It isn’t long before an eccentric bunch of characters from BBC Three’s short-lived Psychoville turn up at the door, including Maureen and David Sowerbutts (Shearsmith and Pemberton respectively).

Sarah Solemani and David Bamber reprised their roles from the cancelled show, while Shearsmith’s fan favourite character Mr Jelly also made a long-awaited return.

The episode has been a tightly guarded secret in the year since it was filmed, Pemberton revealed in an interview with The Telegraph.

He said: “Most shows, if they’ve got a special episode like this, they shout about it from the rooftops and we’ve done the complete opposite. Because the notion of having something unexpected or a lovely surprise like that is what Inside No 9 is all about. I don’t think it will have broken the internet, but I hope it dented it a little.”

Eagle-eyed fans of the writing duo may have clocked the twist beforehand, as Death be Not Proud was laden with clues of Psychoville’s impending arrival, not least the same flat and exterior setting.

Pemberton also spelt out the word “Psychoville” using the first letters of a series of tweets posted before the show aired.

Not content with a two-series crossover, the episode also contained a reference to Edward Buchan, the character that Pemberton played on ITV’s drama series Whitechapel.

A number of people, including star Kadiff Kirwan, took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the episode and its big surprise.

Advertisement

Inside No 9 airs on Mondays at 10pm on BBC Two.

Tags

All about Psychoville

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/02/2020 - Programme Name: Inside No. 9 Series 5 - TX: n/a - Episode: Death Be Not Proud (No. 2) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED UNTIL 04/02/2020 00:00:01** Sam (KADIFF KIRWAN), Beattie (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/02/2020 - Programme Name: Inside No. 9 Series 5 - TX: n/a - Episode: Death Be Not Proud (No. 2) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED UNTIL 04/02/2020 00:00:01** Sam (KADIFF KIRWAN), Beattie (JENNA COLEMAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Meet the cast of Inside No 9 series 5

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in Good Omens

Good Omens on BBC Two – everything you need to know

Silent Witness

The best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton (Getty)

Reece Shearsmith on Inside No 9 and League of Gentlemen return