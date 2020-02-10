Top Gear officially moves to BBC One after huge success

After becoming a huge hit with viewers and critics alike, Top Gear is now officially moving over to BBC One with its line-up of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

Advertisement

BBC Director Charlotte Moore confirmed the news, after it was revealed by presenters Freddie and Chris on BBC Breakfast today.

She said: “The time is right to move the world’s best motor show to the nation’s most popular channel and bring it to an even broader audience on BBC One.

“Freddie, Paddy and Chris have revitalised the hit series with their escapades and banter; and we couldn’t have asked for a better response to their series so far and the impact it’s had with young audiences.”

RadioTimes.com originally reported the news that Top Gear would be making the leap to BBC One a week ago.

Since their debut on BBC Two last year June, Paddy, Freddie and Chris have managed to bring in a huge viewing for the revamped show.

The first episode attracted an average consolidated audience of 3.8 million viewers, making it the channel’s most popular programme of 2019.

The long-running entertainment show was also hugely popular amongst young audiences, occupying a spot in the top four shows on British television for 16-34-year olds during each week of its run.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Host Harris told BBC Breakfast: “I think it’s been so successful they want to move it to BBC One. We can view that as a pat on the back.”

He added: “It’s nothing to do with me at all. It’s the eye candy that is Fred and Paddy’s genius humour.”

Commenting on the great news, Ralph Lee, director of content at BBC Studios Production, said: “I suspect things will get bigger, better, and crazier when we arrive on BBC One.”

Advertisement

The show, originally resurrected with Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc as hosts, will air on BBC One from its 29th series later this year.