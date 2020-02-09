Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Fox and Monster unmasked in double Masked Singer elimination

Fox and Monster unmasked in double Masked Singer elimination

Did you correctly guess which celebrities were behind the costumes?

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 7th February 2020 From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: Joel Dommett and Monster. This photograph is (C) Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Only three celebrities remain on The Masked Singer after last night’s episode saw the identity of both Fox and Monster revealed.

Advertisement

In a dramatic double unmasking, Fox was revealed to be singer and actress Denise Van Outen, while it was F**k You singer CeeLo Green behind the Monster costume.

Van Outen was the first to be unmasked after each of the five remaining celebrities had sung one song on the night – and she admitted she hadn’t even told her family she was doing the show.

Speaking after her unmasking she said, “I’m just glad I got as far as I did. I loved being part of this new and exciting show. I can’t wait to see who else is revealed. I’m hooked!”

After each of the stars had sung another song, Monster was next to be unveiled – with American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer CeeLo Green behind the mask.

And Green admitted that he was slightly disappointed to be eliminated just before the final.

He said, “It was a little disappointing, y’know? I definitely would’ve liked to win once I got to that point. But nonetheless it was a wonderful experience and I’m glad I made it that far so no love lost.”

Our readers correctly worked out the identity of both celebrities prior to the episode by voting in our poll, with 71% identifying CeeLo Green as Monster and 69% working out that it was Denise Van Outen behind the Fox mask.

Advertisement

The three remaining contestants, Queen Bee, Octopus and Hedgehog, will battle it out in next week’s final at 6:30pm on ITV.

Tags

All about The Masked Singer

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 7th February 2020 From Bandicoot TV The Masked Singer: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: Joel Dommett and Monster. This photograph is (C) Bandicoot TV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

Queen Bee The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer?

Octopus The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer

Who makes up the final five on The Masked Singer?