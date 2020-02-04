The Masked Singer’s Duck aka Skin reveals: “I almost blew my cover!”

She’s one of the latest contestants to have her identity discovered on The Masked Singer, but Skin – who was behind the costume of Duck – says she almost slipped up before being unveiled on the show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the singer, 52, revealed that although she kept very tight lipped about being on the ITV series and only told her girlfriend, she made a few mistake along the way.

She said: “I accidentally messed up on thing. I had my ear monitors and I didn’t know until I was handing it to the sound man that the ear monitors had my [real] name across the front.”

Luckily, Skin wasn’t caught out at this moment as she managed to retrieve her ear monitors and cover her name with a sticker labelled: Duck.

However, the problem rose again when she took her equipment home, forgetting she’d changed the stickers.

“I was going to work on something and I brought out my ear monitors and they still had ‘Duck’ written across the front of it,” she said.

Skin feared that this was the end of the road for her, saying: “You know what it just takes one person to say, ‘I know who such and such is’.”

Nevertheless, it was second time lucky for her, as she managed to fix it and continue in the competition.

So, what lengths did she have to go to keep her secret?

“Oh my god, it’s a complete and utter lock down,” she explained.

“You have to wear a special hat and a jumper [backstage] that says, ‘Don’t talk to me’.

“You’re not allowed to see or converse with others. We never saw anyone. If I was going through the corridor, they would clear it. You never saw another artist at another point.”

And to ensure that nobody put two and two together by picking up on iconic looks from her wardrobe, the Skunk Anansie singer went one step further and decided to wear the same outfit for two weeks straight.

She continued: “Even down to my shoes I had to be careful. I kind of had to drag out a weird outfit that I would never be seen in from the back of my wardrobe, and I wore the same thing every day for the whole two weeks.”

Well that’s what we call a commitment!

