What time is Channel 4’s Deadwater Fell starring David Tennant on TV?

David Tennant is returning to his Broadchurch roots, starring in Channel 4’s dark crime drama about a small community rocked by a heinous crime.

Advertisement

However, this time around his character is at the very centre of the mystery, as suspicion grows that he could have murdered his very own family.

Here’s everything you need to know about Deadwater Fell…

When is Deadwater Fell on TV?

Four-part drama Deadwater Fell premiered on Friday 10th January 2020 on Channel 4.

The fourth and final episode airs on Friday 31st January at 9pm on Channel 4. You can watch an exclusive sneak peak for it here.

What is Deadwater Fell about?

Tom Kendrick is a well-liked GP in a small Scottish village, Kirkdarroch, where he lives with his wife Kate, a primary school teacher, and their young daughters.

Jess is Kate’s best friend and colleague, who moved to the village six years ago and got together with Steve, the local police sergeant.

The illusion of a perfect relationship is left “shattered” on one fateful night, when “the community is drawn to Kate and Tom’s family home in the forest by the flicker of flames and the smell of smoke,” says the show’s official synopsis.

“Amid the confusion of the house fire, Kate and her three children are found dead, and Tom, who is found alive, is rushed to hospital. It soon becomes apparent, however, that Kate and her children weren’t killed in the fire and the village realise that something unspeakable has happened.”

Suspicion immediately falls on Kate, but Jess refuses to believe her best friend could be capable of such a terrible crime and is desperate to uncover the truth — no matter the cost.

Deadwater Fell is written by Daisy Coulam, the woman behind ITV’s Grantchester.

Who stars in Deadwater Fell?

Fresh from his success playing a demon in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, David Tennant (Broadchurch) plays Tom, an affable GP with a seemingly perfect marriage and life.

Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose) plays Tom’s wife, Kate.

Kate is a primary school teacher who works alongside her best friend Jess, a played by Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight).

Jess’ policeman husband Steve, who’s lived his whole life in Kirkdarroch, is played by Matthew McNulty (Versailles).

Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

The village of Kirkdarroch doesn’t actually exist, but was created using two real locations in west Scotland: Kilbarchan and Dunlop.

Is there a trailer for Deadwater Fell?

Yes – and it’s rather haunting, with the tag line warning that “everyone has something to hide”.

Advertisement

Deadwater Fell airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4