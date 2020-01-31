After weeks of speculation, avid viewers will finally discover the truth behind Deadwater Fell's gripping mystery when the finale airs on Channel 4 on Friday 31st January.

Advertisement

The dark drama from writer Daisy Coulam (Grantchester) is set in a sleepy Scottish village where local GP Tom Kendrick (David Tennant) is suspected of killing his wife, primary school teacher Kate (Anna Madeley), and their three daughters.