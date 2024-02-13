But when Tom's wife and young children perish in a blaze at their family home, he soon comes under suspicion as the only survivor, leaving friends Jess (Cush Jumbo) and Steve (Matthew McNulty) to question everything they thought they knew about him.

Naturally, fans who've watched the series are wondering whether Deadwater Fell is inspired by a true story. Read on for everything you need to know.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Deadwater Fell based on a story?

No, Deadwater Fell isn't directly based on a true story, but writer Daisy Coulam (Grantchester) did consult with a forensic psychologist and examine several real crimes.

More like this

Speaking at a Q&A session, Deadwater Fell producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: "We’re both a little bit obsessed with true crime shows which is where the initial thought came from, because Daisy [Coulam] said that she wanted to write something that had the forensic detail of a true crime documentary show."

One such programme that proved to be a particularly big influence on their series was Netflix's The Staircase, which explores the story of novelist Michael Peterson whose wife died after falling down a flight of stairs.

When an autopsy found signs that she had been beaten which were inconsistent with her fall, Peterson was tried for murder but he and his daughters maintained his innocence throughout.

Matthew McNulty and David Tennant in Deadwater Fell.

Former Humans writer Coulam told RadioTimes.com that the opening shot of the Netflix documentary was particularly memorable for her.

She said: "You’re going through a house and it’s all quiet and you go ‘this incredibly violent thing happened there’. That sort of stillness and the natural way that, even when they’re talking about dead people, it’s very matter of fact the way they talk about things. We just wanted to capture that sense really."

In addition, David Tennant's role in Deadwater Fell was partly inspired by the real-life accused Peterson, with Coulam taking inspiration from how divided people are on the question of his innocence.

She continued: "I like that ambiguity and that he’s a really fascinating character, so just drawing on that really and that sort of nuance is what I was hoping for."

Deadwater Fell is available to stream on Channel 4 and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.