Where was Deadwater Fell filmed?

Channel 4’s dark new drama Deadwater Fell is a gripping thriller that tells the story of a man accused of murdering his family.

Advertisement

The sleepy little village in which the tragic events unfold is a creation of the show, but the series was filmed in real locations around west Scotland.

Here’s our guide to the places that brought Deadwater Fell to life…

Where was Deadwater Fell’s village of Kirkdarroch filmed?

The dark story of Deadwater Fell unfolds in a fictional village called Kirkdarroch, which is an amalgamation of two real locations in Scotland: Dunlop and Kilbarchan.

Both villages are less than a half hour drive from the major city of Glasgow, but due to their location in the sprawling Scottish countryside they appear quite remote in the new series.

In terms of population size, Kilbarchan is the larger village of the two with 3,622 residents according to the 2011 census, while Dunlop had only 1,127 in total.

Several of them ended up appearing on the show as extras, including at the party scene in the first episode which features a local Ceilidh band.

Kilbarchan is known for its Lilias Day celebration every summer, which sees thousands of visitors flock to the small village for festivities and celebration of Habbie Simpson, the town piper who lived from 1550 to 1620. People from Kilbarchan are sometimes referred to as Habbies for this reason.

Records of Dunlop date all the way back to the 13th century. In recent history, Dunlop Hill was used by the military after World War I in order to track enemy aircraft approaching Glasgow.

The proximity to one of Scotland’s biggest cities was useful to the crew of Deadwater Fell too, as executive producer and star David Tennant explains.

“Just in practical terms, you can be in the centre of a big city and then ten minutes later you can be in the middle of nowhere around Glasgow. From a filming point of view, that’s quite useful to have all those little villages in between them,” he says.

Tennant added: “It’s not anything like where I grew up, but it feels like a very recognisable place. I don’t know if that’s specifically Scottish but it’s the kind of community you could imagine being anywhere or in many places throughout Scotland.”

Which Scottish beach is featured in Deadwater Fell?

A pivotal scene in the first episode of Deadwater Fell takes place on a beach, as a family day out becomes increasingly frustrated.

This filming took place on Culzean Beach, located within Culzean Country Park in Ayrshire, a little over an hour away from the villages of Kilbarchan and Dunlop.

The beach is also home to Culzean Castle which was constructed in the late 1700s and appears in the classic 1973 horror film The Wicker Man.

Advertisement

Deadwater Fell starts on Channel 4 on Friday 10th January at 9pm