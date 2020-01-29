The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Alex and Matt are joined by legendary singer Lulu, who is ending her “On Fire” tour with a special show at the London Palladium. Joining them on the sofa tonight are Shakespeare & Hathaway stars Jo Joyner and Mark Benton, ahead of the third series of the hit daytime crime show.

There show will also feature a look at the refuse workers who saved a woman’s £20,000 life savings from the landfill!