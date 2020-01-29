Who’s on The One Show tonight?
Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa...
The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.
The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.
Alex and Matt are joined by legendary singer Lulu, who is ending her “On Fire” tour with a special show at the London Palladium. Joining them on the sofa tonight are Shakespeare & Hathaway stars Jo Joyner and Mark Benton, ahead of the third series of the hit daytime crime show.
There show will also feature a look at the refuse workers who saved a woman’s £20,000 life savings from the landfill!