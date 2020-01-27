Accessibility Links

John Barrowman’s Torchwood cast-mates poke fun at his Doctor Who return

Burn Gorman and Kai Owen both commented on Barrowman's surprise appearance in Fugitive of the Judoon

An image for Big Finish's Torchwood: Believe

The reaction to some of the shock twists in last night’s Doctor Who episode was quite something to behold, with fans taking to Twitter to post their (mostly positive) thoughts.

And amongst those fans were some of the former stars of Torchwood – who were on hand to poke fun at the return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness.

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who (BBC)

Burn Gorman, who played Owen Harper on Russell T. Davies’ spin-off show between 2006 and 2008, replied to Barrowman’s tweet announcing his return with an admission that the star had been missed.

He wrote, “HE’S BACK COME ON ADMIT IT YA MISSED IM XX (sic).”

But his former co-star Kai Owen, who played Rhys Williams, then replied with a one word quip to Gorman’s tweet, simply stating “Nope.”

Barrowman’s return had been kept as a total secret, with the star and the rest of the Doctor Who team going to some extreme lengths to keep his appearance in the episode a surprise for the fans.

And the star spoke to RadioTimes.com about how pleased he was to return to the show after an absence of more than a decade.

He said, “It feels absolutely amazing. I’ve always been holding the torch to eventually bring Jack back, because I know the love that the fanbase and the Whovians around the world have for him.”

Doctor Who continues on Sundays at 7:10pm on BBC One

Doctor Who

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood: Children of Earth (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

