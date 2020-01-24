Richard Blackwood joins Hollyoaks cast as Mitchell Deveraux’s long-lost dad

Actor and broadcaster Richard Blackwood has been cast in Hollyoaks, and will be joining the long-running soap opera later in the spring.

Blackwood, who has previously acted in EastEnders, Holby City and in the West End production of Shrek, will play the role of Felix Westwood, a past love interest of Martine Deveraux (played by Kelle Bryan) and father to her grown-up twins, Mitchell Deveraux (played by National Television Awards nominee Imran Adams) and Toby Faroe (played by Bobby Gordon).

Currently in the series Toby (who was given away at birth by Martine) has tracked down his relatives and moved to the village but has yet to reveal his true identity to his birth mother and twin, Mitchell, the latter of whom has no idea he even is a twin. With the arrival of Felix, what light might be shed on the Deveraux family’s past?

Of his new role, Blackwood said: “I feel amazed and honoured to join the cast of Hollyoaks. After finishing at EastEnders, I did a few plays and a TV show for America. Now, I feel ready with what I’ve learnt in my hiatus to be a part of this show. I plan to take my acting to the next level and this character will help tremendously with that growth!”

This follows RadioTimes.com’s exclusive interview with Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas, in which he hinted at the arrival of a big name. “Someone from Warren’s past is coming in and is set to be around for a while,” Lomas said, adding that he was a “big fan” of the actor coming in to play the role.

Imran Adams, who plays Mitchell Deveraux, said of Blackwood’s arrival: “Richard Blackwood has been a cultural British icon for so many years. I remember being young and watching him on shows like MTV Base and BBC One and just being out there living his dreams.

He continued: “As a young black man, it was such an inspiration for me to see, and to have him be cast as my TV dad is something I will hold with me for a very long time. He’s such a charming, personable, hardworking guy and I feel like, because of those attributes, he will be a perfect fit in the Deveraux clan who are loved by so many Hollyoaks fans. It’s great to see such an iconic show have such diversity and I know that Hollyoaks will continue to be the leader with that topic and I’m grateful to have him on board.”

