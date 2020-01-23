David Walliams could debut new Little Britain character at National Television Awards

David Walliams confirmed yesterday that Little Britain would “definitely” be returning to our screens – and it seems fans won’t have long to wait before they get their first taste of the revived sketch show.

It’s been reported that the Britain’s Got Talent star will use his presenting spot at next week’s National Television Awards to debut a brand-new character.

The Sun claims that the comedian and children’s book author will “open the ceremony with a skit with what may be a new character.”

Walliams announced earlier in the week that he and comedy partner Matt Lucas would be bringing back the show – although he added that it would need to be updated to reflect modern attitudes.

He told The Sun, “I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming. I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started.”

Last year saw a one-off radio special of the show on the theme of Brexit, with Walliams describing the reaction to the show as “great”, claiming that that was “encouraging.”

Lucas has also agreed that any updated version of the show would have to cut out some of the more offensive aspects of the original run – due both to a shift in cultural attitudes and the evolution of his own views.

It remains unclear exactly when and where we can expect to see a full series of the show, but the debut of a new character is surely bound to increase anticipation…